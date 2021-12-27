BAKING WITH BISKIE: EASY APPETIZERS

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – – – Today, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen preparing for the New Year with some fun finger foods sure to be hit at any gathering, big or small.

Things started sweet and savory with a bacon cracker recipe. Then, the kitchen got a little spicy when Biskie and Josh introduced us to an easy ranch cracker recipe that might knock your socks off. You can find the ingredients and links for the recipes below.

Bacon Crackers:

Ingredients:

1 (16 ounces) package buttery round crackers

1 pound sliced bacon, cut into thirds

1 pound brown sugar

Ranch Seasoning Party Crackers Recipe

Ingredients: