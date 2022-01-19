Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen this morning making some easy breakfast cups .

We want to thank Debora Mammarelli for sending this recipe our way.

For these easy breakfast cups you will need:

﻿Crescent Rolls

﻿Eggs

﻿Cheese

﻿Bacon

﻿Ham/Sausage

﻿Peppers

Mushroom

Instructions:

Cook bacon. Open can of crescent rolls. Can either lay them out on sheet pan or I like to put them in muffin tins. Spray PAM in muffin tin. Line each muffin with a crescent roll. Mash to fit into tin. Crack an egg in each muffin. Sprinkle grated cheese (whatever kind you prefer) and sprinkle cooked bacon over the top. Can add anything else….cooked sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, etc. Bake. Or, you can mix up the egg & other ingredients omelet style and then pour into muffin tins if you don’t want the runny yolk type muffin. If you choose to lay the dough out on baking sheet, you’ll have to create raised edges around each triangle crescent piece to keep the egg from running over. This way you’ll have pizza type pieces of breakfast!