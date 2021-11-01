Baking With Biskie: Easy Homemade Chicken Stock

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh make Easy Homemade Chicken Stock. This is simple to make. All you need is.

4 to 8 pounds chicken parts, such as whole chicken, bones, wings, breast, and legs

1 pound onion, peeled and chopped (2 large)

1/2 pound carrots, chopped (4 to 5 medium)

1 /2-pound celery, chopped (3 to 4 celery ribs)

Six medium cloves garlic, crushed with the back of a knife

Two bay leaves

6 sprigs of fresh thyme

Small bunch fresh parsley or dill

Two teaspoons whole peppercorns

Two teaspoons sea salt, or more to taste

12 cups cold water

Place the chicken, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, bay leaves, thyme, parsley or dill, peppercorns, and salt in a large stockpot. Add 12 cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook at a gentle simmer, uncovered, for 4 hours. Taste and adjust with more salt as necessary. Strain the stock through a fine-mesh strainer and let cool until not hot. Transfer to containers and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, about 6 hours or overnight. Skim off and remove any fat on the surface. Refrigerate up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months. And that’s it very simple and easy to keep a stock of and use for anything.