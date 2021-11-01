LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh make Easy Homemade Chicken Stock. This is simple to make. All you need is.
4 to 8 pounds chicken parts, such as whole chicken, bones, wings, breast, and legs
1 pound onion, peeled and chopped (2 large)
1/2 pound carrots, chopped (4 to 5 medium)
1 /2-pound celery, chopped (3 to 4 celery ribs)
Six medium cloves garlic, crushed with the back of a knife
Two bay leaves
6 sprigs of fresh thyme
Small bunch fresh parsley or dill
Two teaspoons whole peppercorns
Two teaspoons sea salt, or more to taste
12 cups cold water
Place the chicken, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, bay leaves, thyme, parsley or dill, peppercorns, and salt in a large stockpot. Add 12 cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook at a gentle simmer, uncovered, for 4 hours. Taste and adjust with more salt as necessary. Strain the stock through a fine-mesh strainer and let cool until not hot. Transfer to containers and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, about 6 hours or overnight. Skim off and remove any fat on the surface. Refrigerate up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months. And that’s it very simple and easy to keep a stock of and use for anything.
Baking With Biskie: Easy Homemade Chicken Stock
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh make Easy Homemade Chicken Stock. This is simple to make. All you need is.