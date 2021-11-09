Baking With Biskie: Easy Meatloaf

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh are back in the Kitchen to make Easy Meatloaf; all you need for this recipe is 1 ½ pound ground beef, One egg, One onion, chopped 1 cup milk, 1 cup dried bread crumbs, salt, and pepper to taste Two tablespoons brown sugar Two tablespoons prepared mustard ⅓ cup ketchup Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Combine the beef, egg, onion, milk, and bread OR cracker crumbs in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste and place in a lightly greased 9×5-inch loaf pan, or form into a loaf and place in a lightly greased 9×13-inch baking dish. In a separate small bowl, combine the brown sugar, mustard, and ketchup. Mix well and pour over the meatloaf—Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour. And that’s it; it’s straightforward to make. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.