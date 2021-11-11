Baking With Biskie: Easy Peanut Chicken with Veggies and Rice

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today, Josh and Biskei make Easy Peanut Chicken with Veggies and Rice in the kitchen. All you need for this recipe is

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

One tablespoon sesame oil

One tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

Two cloves garlic minced

One tablespoon minced fresh ginger

One tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

Two teaspoons honey

5-6 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes plus additional to taste

2 cups cooked shredded chicken about 8 ounces; if your chicken is not yet cooked, try this easy method for how to cook shredded chicken

One tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 cups chopped broccoli florets about one small head or 8 ounces

Two large red bell peppers cut into thin slices

Two medium carrots peeled and cut into thin, 1/8-inch coins

One small bunch of green onions chopped, with white and green parts divided

1 cup shelled edamame I use frozen and thawed

Two cloves garlic minced

One tablespoon minced fresh ginger

One tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

Cooked brown rice quinoa, soba noodles, or brown rice noodles

For the topping: chopped fresh cilantro, chopped peanuts, toasted sesame seeds, additional green onions, additional red pepper flakes. In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk the sauce ingredients: peanut butter, sesame oil, lime juice, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, honey, 5 tablespoons water, and red pepper flakes. Heat and stir until the sauce is smooth and thickens a little. If the sauce is thicker than you'd like, add a bit more water. Add the chicken, and toss to coat it with the sauce and warm it through. Turn off the heat and cover the saucepan to keep the chicken warm. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high. Add the broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, and white and light green parts of the green onions. Cook the vegetables until crisp-tender, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add the edamame, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and the green parts of the green onions. Stir to coat and cook for one additional minute. To serve, spoon the rice into individual serving bowls. Top with the veggies, peanut chicken, and any other desired toppings. Enjoy hot.