Baking With Biskie: EASY SKILLET PORK CHOPS WITH GRAVY

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen today to make EASY SKILLET PORK CHOPS WITH GRAVY.

FOR THE PORK CHOPS

4 (4 oz) boneless pork chops, about 1 to 1 1/2 inches thick

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/4 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme

One tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

FOR THE GRAVY

Three tablespoons unsalted butter

Three tablespoons flour (I use white whole wheat, but any kind is acceptable)

1 1/4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

3/4 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped (or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

One tablespoon nonfat plain Greek yogurt (or use sour cream)

Season pork chops on both sides with salt, pepper, and thyme.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Add pork chops to the pan and sear for 3-4 minutes on each side, until well browned. Remove the pork chops from the pan and cover to keep warm. (They will finish cooking later.) Make the gravy. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the butter to the skillet. Add the flour and whisk to combine. Cook the flour mixture for 1 minute, occasionally whisking, to get the raw taste out. Add chicken broth to the pan slowly and whisk continuously to combine until the mixture is smooth, without any lumps. Sprinkle in the thyme, salt, and pepper. Let the gravy cook over medium-low heat for 3-4 minutes until slightly thickened. Return the pork chops to the pan and turn to coat them in the gravy. Cover the pan with a lid (or aluminum foil) and cook for 8-10 minutes until pork chops reach an internal temperature of 135-140. Remove from heat. Add the Greek yogurt to the gravy and stir to combine. Serve the pork chops with plenty of dressing over the top. And that’s it! Very easy and quick for a family. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.