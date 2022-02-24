Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making an Alfredo Sauce you will pasta-tively love.

For this Alfredo Sauce you will need:

¼ cup butter

1 cup heavy cream

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 ½ cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add cream and simmer for 5 minutes, then add garlic and cheese and whisk quickly, heating through. Stir in parsley and serve.

After you get the alfredo sauce made the pasta-bilities are endless, but we decided to add some veggies and fettuccini for our dish. For our veggies we used carrots, broccoli, and asparagus.

Now that alfredo sauce, and veggies are done, it’s time to add the fettuccini then enjoy!