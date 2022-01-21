Baking with Biskie: French Toast Casserole

Biskie and Josh are finishing off our breakfast themed week with a French toast casserole as the grand finale.

French toast has been the most requested breakfast dish by our viewers and staff, so we are excited to make all of the yummy breakfast dreams come true today!

Nothing goes with French toast casserole like homemade whipped topping, which you can find here.

For this French Toast Casserole you will need:

½ a loaf of French bread, (about 8 oz) cut into cubes

½ cup butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

6 eggs

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided

1 Tablespoon brown sugar, for topping

powdered sugar for topping

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter a 13×9 inch baking pan and set aside.

In a small sauce pan, melt butter over medium heat. Once butter has melted, stir in brown sugar until dissolved and mixture is smooth. Pour mixture into the bottom of a 9×13 pan and spread evenly.

Add bread cubes to the pan, spreading over the top of the brown sugar/butter mixture.

In a medium sized bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Pour egg mixture over the top of bread cubes, insuring that all pieces of bread are saturated. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar.

Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until top is golden brown. Remove from oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired. Enjoy!

You can find a printable version of this recipe here.