Baking with Biskie: Fresh Whipped Cream Topping

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen this morning making homemade whipped cream topping.

This may not have the shelf life of what you get from canned whipped cream, but it makes up for it when it comes to taste.

For this whipped cream topping you will need:

▢1 pint heavy whipping cream (COLD) (2 cups)

▢½ cup powdered sugar

▢1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

Put the bowl of a standing mixer or a large mixing bowl (glass or metal preferred) into the refrigerator to chill for at least 15-30 minutes (or longer).

Add whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract to the chilled bowl of a standing mixer (or chilled mixing bowl).

Use the wire whisk attachment to a standing mixer, or a hand-held mixer, and beat the ingredients together, starting on low speed and increasing to high slowly as it begins to firm up.

Beat for 60-90 seconds until stiff peaks form. Stopping once halfway through to scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Transfer mixture to a piping bag to pipe onto your favorite dessert or into hot chocolate. Or put in a serving dish to serve.

