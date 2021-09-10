Baking With Biskie: Fruit Cobbler

Loving Living Local

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Join Biskie and Josh in the kitchen as they make Fruit Cobbler. The ingredients you will need are 4 tablespoons butter, ¾ cup all-purpose flour , ¾ cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, ¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup milk, 2 cups of sliced fresh peaches or nectarines, or whole blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries or a combination of fruits (or a 12-ounce package of frozen berries), 1 tablespoon sugar.
Step 1
Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position, and heat oven to 350 degrees.

Step 2
Put butter in an 8-inch square or 9-inch round pan; set in oven to melt. When butter has melted, remove pan from oven.

Step 3
Whisk flour, 3/4 cup of sugar, baking powder and salt in small bowl. Add milk; whisk to form a smooth batter. Pour batter into pan, then scatter fruit over batter. Sprinkle with remaining 1 Tb. of sugar.

Step 4
Bake until batter browns and fruit bubbles, 50 to 60 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature with a dollop of whipped cream or a small scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired.
