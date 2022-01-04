Baking with Biskie: Garlic Knots

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – It’s National Spaghetti Day, so Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making the day festive as they prepare garlic knots.
If you want to make these incredibly tasty garlic knots at home, trust us, you do! You can find everything you need below. If you’re looking for something to pair these garlic knots with, check out our baked spaghetti.
Garlic Knots
What you will need:
- 1 pound pizza dough store bought or homemade
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
- Pinch of salt
- 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan Romano cheese in the green can
- Pizza sauce or marinara sauce for serving
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with a Silpat baking mat or parchment paper. Set aside.
- Cut the pizza dough into 12 equal pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into about an 8 inch long rope. Take the ends of the dough and tie into a knot (over, under, and through). Place each knot on prepared baking sheet, about 2 inches apart.
- In a small saucepan, melt the butter and cook the garlic for 1-2 minutes over medium-low heat. Remove from heat and stir in dried basil, oregano, parsley, and a pinch of salt.
- Brush the garlic knots lightly with the garlic butter. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the knots are golden brown. Remove from the oven and brush with the remaining garlic butter. Sprinkle each garlic knot with Parmesan Romano cheese. Serve with warm pizza sauce or marinara sauce.