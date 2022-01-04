Baking with Biskie: Garlic Knots

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – It’s National Spaghetti Day, so Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making the day festive as they prepare garlic knots.

If you want to make these incredibly tasty garlic knots at home, trust us, you do! You can find everything you need below. If you’re looking for something to pair these garlic knots with, check out our baked spaghetti.

Garlic Knots

What you will need:

1 pound pizza dough store bought or homemade

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic minced

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

Pinch of salt

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan Romano cheese in the green can

Pizza sauce or marinara sauce for serving

Instructions: