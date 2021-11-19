Baking With Biskie: Green Bean Casserole

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy was arrested Thursday at the Orlando International Airport after he was allegedly seen on video attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their child.

Orlando police officers took Stacy in custody as he got off a plane coming from Nashville. Online jail records show Stacy was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal mischief and booked into the Orange County Jail Thursday evening.