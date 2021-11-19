LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh make Green Bean Casserole, and they have some difficulty with some of the food, but it works out in the end. all you need for this recipe is one can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or 98% Fat-Free Cream of Mushroom
Soup or Condensed Unsalted Cream of Mushroom Soup
1/2 cup milk
One teaspoon soy sauce
4 cups cooked cut green beans
1 1/3 cups French’s® French Fried Onions (amount divided into recipe steps below)
Step 1
Heat the oven to 350°F. Stir the soup, milk, soy sauce, beans, and 2/3 cup onions in one 1/2-quart casserole. Season the mixture with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Bake for 25 minutes or until hot. Stir the bean mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 2/3 cup onions.
Step 3
Bake for another 5 minutes or until the onions are golden brown.
Baking With Biskie: Green Bean Casserole
