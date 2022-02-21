Biskie and Josh are in the Skent -N- Dent Kitchen making Green Beans Almondine with Bacon.

For this recipe you will need:
¼ pound (4 slices) Bacon

1 ¼ pounds fresh Green Beans , rinsed and ends trimmed

1 large Shallot , peeled and diced

¼ cup Sliced Almonds

Kosher Salt and freshly ground Black Pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until done but not crisp. Remove the bacon to drain on paper towels. Reserve 2 teaspoons of the bacon fat in the pan and discard the rest. Chop or break bacon into small pieces.
  • While the bacon is cooking, steam the prepared green beans using a steamer or steamer basket, until almost fully cooked 3-4 minutes (taste to test).Note: they will complete cooking when sautéed and to retain firmness they should not steam until fully done. Remove beans from the steamer.
  • Over medium-high heat add the diced shallots to the skillet with the bacon fat and sauté for 2-3 minutes.
  • Add the green beans and sauté to coat and heat through. Toss in bacon and sliced almonds; remove from heat and serve immediately.