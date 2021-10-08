Baking with Biskie: Halloween Breakfast – Bloody Guts Cinnamon Rolls

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Two people have been charged with homicide in connection with a body that was found in a burned-out car in North Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on Oct. 1 detectives obtained arrest warrants charging 28-year-old Tramarciea J. Ruffins and 25-year-old Jamaria Wanya Cornelious with one count each of Second-Degree Murder. No bond was set.