Baking with Biskie: Halloween Breakfast – Bloody Guts Cinnamon Rolls

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today Baking With Biskie, Josh and Biskie Make Halloween Breakfast – Bloody Guts Cinnamon Rolls are very easy to make and a fabulous Holiday party dish. The Ingredients you will need
2 8 count package store-bought cinnamon rolls
1 cup powdered sugar
Two tablespoons plus two teaspoon milk
red gel food coloring
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees
Open your cinnamon roll packages and unravel all the cinnamon rolls. On a quarter baking sheet or a baking dish around 9 x 13 in size, start to twist, turn, and coil your unraveled cinnamon rolls. You want them to look intestine. Bake the cinnamon rolls for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the red frosting (aka – blood) by mixing the powdered sugar, milk, and enough food coloring to get the red you are going for. Drizzle the frosting over the baked cinnamon rolls. Time to eat your Halloween Treat! For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.
