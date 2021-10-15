LOVING LIVING LOCAL— In today’s episode of Baking With Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Halloween Candy Bark; this is super easy to make. All you need is
INGREDIENTS
Two c. white chocolate, chopped
15 drops Flo-Coat Candy Coating
One drop of purple food coloring
One drop of green food coloring
One drop of orange food coloring
2 tbsp. large Halloween-colored nonpareils
1 tbsp. Halloween-colored sprinkles
DIRECTIONS
Place chocolate in a heat-proof bowl over a pan of simmering water and stir until completely melted.
Divide three tablespoons of melted white chocolate into three separate bowls. Add five drops Flo-Coat and one drop of food coloring to each bowl; stir to combine. Pour remaining white chocolate onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Using an offset spatula, spread chocolate until it’s 1/8″- to 1/4″-thick. Drizzle colored chocolate on top and drag a toothpick to create swirls. Dust top with nonpareils and sprinkles.
Transfer to the refrigerator to set, 20 minutes. Break into pieces to serve.
And that’s it for more Baking With Biskie visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving LIving Local tab.
Baking With Biskie: Halloween Candy Bark
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— In today’s episode of Baking With Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Halloween Candy Bark; this is super easy to make. All you need is