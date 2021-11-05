Baking With Biskie: Holiday Cranberry White Chocolate Blondies

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— On today’s episode on Baking with Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Holiday Cranberry White Chocolate Blondies. All you need is

¾ cup unsalted butter melted

One cup brown sugar, packed, add ¼ cup if you wish for more sweetness, but not necessary.

One teaspoon vanilla extract

One large egg

One and ½ cups all-purpose or gluten-free flour like Bob’s Red Mill or something similar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease or spray with non-stick cooking spray and line an 8×8 baking pan lining your pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper and leaving some overhang. This will make it much easier to remove the blondies from the pan and easier to clean up too.

In a large mixing bowl, add the melted butter and sugar and whisk together just until combined. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until combined. Stir in flour and chocolate chips and incorporate. Fold in the fresh/ frozen cranberries. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth out.

Transfer to oven and bake blondies for approximately 30 minutes or until golden on the edges and a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean. Leave in pan to cool completely. Cut into squares to serve. It will last up to one week when stored in an airtight container. And that's it very easy and simple to make.