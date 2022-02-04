Biskie and Josh are poppin’ back in the kitchen for one last sweet treat. Homemade Pop-Tarts, made in the air fryer.
For this recipe you will need:
Rolled Pie Crust
Jelly of your choice for filling.
Instructions:
Roll the pie crust into a thin rectangle, you may need to trim the edges.
Cut into desired size squares
Spread jelly for filling, you can use as much, or as little as you want, just try to spread it evenly.
Top with a square of pie crust
Crimp the edges with a fork
Spray your air fryer basket with non-stick cooking spray
Air Fry at 390 for 5-8 minutes, we recommend checking them periodically.