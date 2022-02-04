Biskie and Josh are poppin’ back in the kitchen for one last sweet treat. Homemade Pop-Tarts, made in the air fryer.

For this recipe you will need:

Rolled Pie Crust

Jelly of your choice for filling.

Instructions:

Roll the pie crust into a thin rectangle, you may need to trim the edges.

Cut into desired size squares

Spread jelly for filling, you can use as much, or as little as you want, just try to spread it evenly.

Top with a square of pie crust

Crimp the edges with a fork

Spray your air fryer basket with non-stick cooking spray

Air Fry at 390 for 5-8 minutes, we recommend checking them periodically.