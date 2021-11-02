Baking With Biskie: Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bomb squad from Barksdale Air Force Base is on the way to a church in Texarkana, Arkansas, where a suspicious package was discovered Tuesday morning.

According to TTPD, officers investigating a report of suspicious circumstances found the package around 10:15 a.m. inside College Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Rose Street. The package had writing on it, although police are not specifying what the writing says.