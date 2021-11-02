LOVING LIVING LOCAL— On Baking With Biskie episode today, we see Josh and Biskie make Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup with the Chicken broth they made yesterday; all you need to make this is
Two tablespoons unsalted butter
One onion, diced
Two carrots, peeled and diced
Two stalks celery, diced
Three cloves garlic, minced
8 cups chicken stock
Two bay leaves
Kosher salt freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 1/2 pounds bone-in, skinless chicken breasts
2 1/2 cups wide egg noodles
Two tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
Two tablespoons chopped fresh dill
One tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, or more, to taste.
Melt butter in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, and celery. Cook, occasionally stirring, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in garlic until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk in chicken stock and bay leaves; season with salt and pepper to taste. Add chicken and bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30-40 minutes. Remove chicken and let cool before dicing into bite-size pieces, discarding bones. Stir in chicken and pasta and cook until tender, about 6-7 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in parsley, dill, and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately. And that’s it for more Baking With Biskie visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.
Baking With Biskie: Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
