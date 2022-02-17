Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a recipe submitted by one of our viewers, Brook Baucom! If you are entertaining, or just want a hit dish to take to a dinner gathering, this is going to be a crowd favorite.

For this recipe you will need:

Cooking spray

8 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked

One 12-ounce can evaporated milk

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/4 cup (1/2 stick ) of butter, melted

1 teaspoon salt

Sprinkle of pepper

2 large eggs, beaten

Two 10-ounce bricks sharp Cheddar cheese, grated (about 5 cups)

Sprinkle of paprika

Instructions:

In a large 4-quart slow cooker sprayed with cooking spray, mix the macaroni, evaporated milk, milk, butter, salt, pepper, eggs and all but 1/2 cup of the grated cheese.

Sprinkle the reserved cheese over the top of the mixture and then sprinkle with paprika.

Cover and cook on low heat for 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Turn off the slow cooker, stir the mixture and serve hot.

If you don’t have a slow cooker, grease a 9-by-13-by-2-inch pan with butter, add the mixture and bake at 350 degrees F for 50 minutes.

If you would love to have your recipe featured on our page, send your recipes to lovinglivinglocal@ktalnews.tv