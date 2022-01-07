Baking with Biskie: Keto Cheesecake Fluff

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Today, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a delicious dessert that’s keto-friendly.

For this keto cheesecake you will need:

8 oz cream cheese
4 oz cold heavy cream
4 tbsp sour cream
¼ cup granulated stevia or other low carb granulated sweetener
1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

For decoration:
1/3 cup chopped strawberries (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Place the cream cheese and sweetener in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.
  2. Mix on medium-low speed until the mixture is creamy.
  3. Add vanilla extract and sour cream and beat until well blended.
  4. Scrape down the beater and the sides of the bowl with a spatula then switch to the whisk attachment and pour in the heavy cream.
  5. Whip until the mixture can hold stiff peaks.
  6. Divide the mixture between the glasses, top with chopped strawberries (if using) and serve.

