Baking with Biskie: Keto Cheesecake Fluff

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Today, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a delicious dessert that’s keto-friendly.
For this keto cheesecake you will need:
8 oz cream cheese
4 oz cold heavy cream
4 tbsp sour cream
¼ cup granulated stevia or other low carb granulated sweetener
1 ½ tsp vanilla extract
For decoration:
1/3 cup chopped strawberries (optional)
Instructions:
- Place the cream cheese and sweetener in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.
- Mix on medium-low speed until the mixture is creamy.
- Add vanilla extract and sour cream and beat until well blended.
- Scrape down the beater and the sides of the bowl with a spatula then switch to the whisk attachment and pour in the heavy cream.
- Whip until the mixture can hold stiff peaks.
- Divide the mixture between the glasses, top with chopped strawberries (if using) and serve.