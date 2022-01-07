Baking with Biskie: Keto Pancakes

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are fixing the go-to breakfast staple, PANCAKES! These aren’t your typical buttermilk pancakes from Bob Evans , these are KETO PANCAKES, and they might be just as yummy.

For these pancakes you will need:

1/2 c. ﻿almond flour

4 oz. ﻿cream cheese, softened

4 ﻿large eggs

1 tsp. ﻿lemon zest

﻿1 tsp baking powder

﻿seltzer water

Butter, for frying and serving

Instructions: