Baking with Biskie: Keto Pancakes

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are fixing the go-to breakfast staple, PANCAKES! These aren’t your typical buttermilk pancakes from Bob Evans , these are KETO PANCAKES, and they might be just as yummy.

For these pancakes you will need:

1/2 c. ﻿almond flour

4 oz. ﻿cream cheese, softened

4 ﻿large eggs

1 tsp. ﻿lemon zest

﻿1 tsp baking powder

﻿seltzer water

Butter, for frying and serving

Instructions:

  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together almond flour, cream cheese, eggs, and lemon zest until smooth.
  2. In a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Pour in about 3 tablespoons batter and cook until golden, 2 minutes. Flip and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining batter.
  3. Serve topped with butter

