Baking with Biskie: Keto Pancakes

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are fixing the go-to breakfast staple, PANCAKES! These aren’t your typical buttermilk pancakes from Bob Evans , these are KETO PANCAKES, and they might be just as yummy.
For these pancakes you will need:
1/2 c. almond flour
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
4 large eggs
1 tsp. lemon zest
1 tsp baking powder
seltzer water
Butter, for frying and serving
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, whisk together almond flour, cream cheese, eggs, and lemon zest until smooth.
- In a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Pour in about 3 tablespoons batter and cook until golden, 2 minutes. Flip and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining batter.
- Serve topped with butter