Baking With Biskie: LIBBY’S HOMEMADE PUMPKIN PIE

Josh and Biskie are back in the Kitchen to make some Thanksgiving Favorites LIBBY'S HOMEMADE PUMPKIN PIE; all you need for this is
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 3/4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
Two large eggs
One can (15 ounces) LIBBY’S® 100% Pure Pumpkin
One can (12 ounces) NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
One unbaked 9-inch (4-cup volume) deep-dish pie shell
Whipped cream (optional)
Step 1
Mix sugar, salt, and spice in a small bowl. Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in pumpkin and sugar-spice mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk.
Step 2
Pour into pie shell.
Step 3
Bake in preheated 425° F. oven for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350° F.; bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until the knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate. Top with whipped cream.
And that’s it, and it’s ready to be served.
LIBBY'S HOMEMADE PUMPKIN PIE
