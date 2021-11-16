Baking With Biskie: LIBBY’S PUMPKIN ROLL

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen to make LIBBY’S PUMPKIN ROLL. All you need for this recipe is

1/4 cup powdered sugar(to sprinkle on towel)

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon salt

Three large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup LIBBY’S® 100% Pure Pumpkin

1 cup walnuts, chopped (optional)

One package (8 ounces) cream cheese, at room

temperature

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

Six tablespoons butter or margarine softened

One teaspoon vanilla extract

Powdered sugar(optional for decoration)

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375° F. Grease 15 x 10-inch jelly-roll pan; line with wax paper. Grease and flour paper. Sprinkle a thin,

cotton kitchen towel with 1/4 cup powdered sugar.

Step 2

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt in a small bowl. Beat eggs and granulated sugar in

a large mixer bowl until thick. Beat in pumpkin. Stir in flour mixture. Spread evenly into the prepared pan. Sprinkle with nuts.

Step 3

Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until the top of the cake springs back when touched. (If using a dark-colored pan, begin checking

for doneness at 11 minutes.)Immediately loosen and turn the cake onto the prepared towel. Carefully peel off paper. Roll up

the cake and towel together, starting with a narrow end. Cool on wire rack.

Step 4

Beat cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, butter, and vanilla extract until smooth in a small mixer bowl. Carefully unroll

cake. Spread cream cheese mixture over cake. Reroll cake. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving, if desired.

Step 5

Cooking Tip: Be sure to put enough powdered sugar on the towel when rolling up the cake so it will not stick

And that’s it, for more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/.