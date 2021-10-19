Loving Living Local

Baking With Biskie: Mashed Potatoes

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— In today’s episode on Baking With Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Mashed Potatoes. All you need is 5 pounds of potatoes sea salt 1 cup whole milk Two tablespoons butter Garlic olive oil Step 1 Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes; drain. Step 2 In a small saucepan, heat butter and milk over low heat until butter is melted. Using a potato masher or electric beater, slowly blend milk mixture into potatoes until smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste. And that’s it for more Baking With Biskie visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss