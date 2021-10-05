Baking With Biskie: Mug Muffins

Loving Living Local— In today’s episode of Baking With Biskie, Josh and Biskie make mug muffins its easy to make and simple all you need is
Two tbs AP flour
One tbs cocoa powder
One tbs sugar
¼ tsp baking powder
Pinch salt
One tbs cooking oil
Two tbs milk
One tbs white chocolate chips
The Direction is simple too
- In a coffee mug, whisk together the dry ingredients, ensuring no clumps.
- Stir in the oil and milk until the mixture is just smooth.
- Lightly stir the white chips into the batter
- Microwave on high for one minute (may vary according to microwaves
And that's simple. For more backing with Biskie, visit our homepage