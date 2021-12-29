Baking with Biskie: Mushroom Puffs

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL: Biskie and Josh are back at it again, making mushroom puffs, another go-to appetizer you will love.

If you want to make these mushroom puffs, you can find the recipe here.

Things you will need:

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • medium (or 2 small) yellow onion, finely diced
  • 12 ounces baby bella mushrooms, finely diced (stems included!)
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (17.3-oz / 490-gram) package puff pastry, thawed but still cold

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss