Baking with Biskie: Mushroom Puffs

LOVING LIVING LOCAL: Biskie and Josh are back at it again, making mushroom puffs, another go-to appetizer you will love.
If you want to make these mushroom puffs, you can find the recipe here.
Things you will need:
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1 medium (or 2 small) yellow onion, finely diced
- 12 ounces baby bella mushrooms, finely diced (stems included!)
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1 (17.3-oz / 490-gram) package puff pastry, thawed but still cold