Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen for mystery Monday, this week the bag of ingredients has a Monday brunch theme, but as you know, the possibilities are endless.

This bag of ingredients:

Pulp free orange juice, Tito’s vodka, crescent rolls, jumbo marshmallows, butter, and cinnamon. If you’re feeling brave you can explore options like soaking the marshmallow in the vodka/orange juice before stuffing the crescent to give a little extra zing to your brunch.