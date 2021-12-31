Baking with Biskie: New Year’s Edition.

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Today, it’s all about tradition in the kitchen. Biskie and Josh are bringing us some of their favorite New Year’s Day traditional recipes.

Our first traditional dish is Cynthia & Vee’s Greens.

For this recipe, you will need:

2 ham hocks or smoked turkey wings

2 large broad leaf bundles of mustard greens

2 large broad leaf bundles of collard greens

½ large yellow onion

½ large bell pepper

2 TS onion powder

2 TS garlic powder

2 TS Tony Chachere Creole Seasoning. Or season to taste.

Instructions:

Pre-cook ham hocks in a 5–6-quart pot. Place meat in the pot and add enough water to fully cover the meat. I

usually, let it cook for a couple of hours at medium to high temperature.

Greens Preparations – I start with Collards because they are tougher than move to mustards.

Wash greens thoroughly. I usually put a dip of dishwashing liquid in my wash water. This ensures I’m

getting all bugs and possibly germs.

Rinse two or three times to remove all dirt and dishwashing liquid.

Remove stalks and backs from all greens. I do this by hand breaking the leafy portion and leaving the

stalks and backs.

While the ham hocks are at a low to a medium boil, I add the seasons. Add additional water if needed.

Adding greens to ham hocks process – While the ham hocks are at a medium boil. I add some collard

greens, cover the pot, let them cook down a few minutes, and repeat the process until all collards are in the

pot.

After the collards have cooked down a bit. Maybe 15-20 minutes, add the mustard greens same process

a little at a time covering the pot as you go along. After all, greens are in the pot. Cover and let cook 20-30

minutes until tender.

Next up, in the kitchen is Black Eyed Peas, and we don’t mean the music group. Eating black eyes peas is said to bring good fortune for the new year ahead.

For this recipe, you will need:

1 lb. dry black-eyed peas

6 c. low-sodium chicken stock

1/2 lb bacon

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions: