Baking With Biskie: Panzanella

Biskie and Josh make Panzanella it's easy to make all you need is Ingredients One loaf Very Crusty Italian Bread One whole English Cucumber, Halved, Seeded, And Sliced Six whole Assorted Tomatoes, Cut Into Wedges 1/2 whole Red Onion Very Thinly Sliced 1/4 c. Olive Oil Plus More For Drizzling On The Bread 1 tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar Salt And Pepper 25 whole Basil Leaves, Chiffonade (more To Taste) Parmesan Shavings Olive Oil, For Drizzling Preheat the oven to 275 F. Cut the bread into 1-inch cubes, arrange on a baking sheet, and drizzle with olive oil. Place the pan in the oven for 20-25 minutes to slightly crisp ("stale") the bread without toasting it. Please remove it from the oven and allow it to cool. In a large bowl, combine bread, cucumber, tomatoes, and onion. In a small jar, shake together the olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Pour over the salad ingredients, tossing gently. Add basil and Parmesan shavings and toss again. Cover and allow to sit at room temperature for an hour or two before serving. Sprinkle with more salt and pepper and serve.