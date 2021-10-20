Baking With Biskie: Panzanella

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in the fatal shooting that happened during Grambling’s homecoming festivities over the weekend as well as one of the seven victims that were wounded. Both are from Shreveport.

According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Zelanz R. French died and 22-year-old D'Nique Walker was one of the seven wounded in the shooting that broke out around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the quad area at GSU.