LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today in the Kitchen, Biskie and Josh make Parmesan Chicken Sandwiches. They are fun and easy to make. All you need is
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
One large egg, lightly beaten
3/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs
Three tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Two boneless skinless chicken breast halves (5 ounces each)
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Two tablespoons olive oil
2 Italian rolls, split
2 slices provolone cheese
1/3 cup marinara or other meatless pasta sauce, warmed
Place flour and egg in separate shallow bowls. In another bowl, toss bread crumbs with Parmesan cheese.
Pound chicken with a meat mallet to 1/2-in. Thickness; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Dip chicken in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg, then in crumb mixture.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook until golden brown and chicken is no longer pink, 4-5 minutes per side. Serve in rolls with provolone cheese and sauce. And that’s it Quick and easy for busy families. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our Facebook page at @lovinglivinglocal and our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.
Baking With Biskie: Parmesan Chicken Sandwiches
