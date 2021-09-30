Loving Living Local

Baking With Biskie: Parmesan Chicken Sandwiches

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today in the Kitchen, Biskie and Josh make Parmesan Chicken Sandwiches. They are fun and easy to make. All you need is
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
One large egg, lightly beaten
3/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs
Three tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Two boneless skinless chicken breast halves (5 ounces each)
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Two tablespoons olive oil
2 Italian rolls, split
2 slices provolone cheese
1/3 cup marinara or other meatless pasta sauce, warmed
Place flour and egg in separate shallow bowls. In another bowl, toss bread crumbs with Parmesan cheese.
Pound chicken with a meat mallet to 1/2-in. Thickness; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Dip chicken in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess. Dip in egg, then in crumb mixture.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook until golden brown and chicken is no longer pink, 4-5 minutes per side. Serve in rolls with provolone cheese and sauce. And that’s it Quick and easy for busy families. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our Facebook page at @lovinglivinglocal and our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss