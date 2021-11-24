Baking With Biskie: Pecan Pie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh are in the Kitchen making a classic Pecan Pie. All you need for this recipe is One whole unbaked pie crust (I use “Sylvia’s Perfect Pie Crust” recipe) One c. white sugar 3 tbsp. brown sugar 1/2 tsp. salt One c. corn syrup 3/4 tsp. vanilla 1/3 c. melted butter (salted) Three whole eggs, beaten One c. (heaping) chopped pecans First, whip up your pie crust using Sylvia’s Perfect Pie Crust. Preheat the oven to 350˚. Next, mix the sugar, brown sugar, salt, corn syrup, butter, eggs, and vanilla in a bowl. Pour the chopped pecans into the bottom of the unbaked pie shell. Pour the syrup mixture over the top. Cover top and crust lightly/gently with foil. Bake the pie for 30 minutes. Remove the foil, then continue baking for 20 minutes, being careful not to burn the crust or pecans. Note: Pie should not be overly jiggly when you remove it from the oven! If it shakes a lot, cover with foil and bake for an additional 20 minutes or until set. Required baking time seems to vary widely with this recipe. Sometimes it takes 50 minutes; sometimes it takes 75! Allow to cool for several hours or overnight. Serve in thin slivers. And that’s it ready to serve to the family in about an hour!