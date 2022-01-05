Baking with Biskie: Pico de Gallo & Tacos

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Today Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen fixin’ up some Pico de Gallo and Tacos.

Who doesn’t love a good taco? We sure do

If you want to try this at home, here is what you will need.

Pico de Gallo

1 cup finely chopped white onion (about 1 small onion)

1 medium jalapeño or serrano pepper, ribs and seeds removed, finely chopped (decrease or omit if sensitive to spice, or add another if you love heat)

¼ cup lime juice

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt, more to taste

1 ½ pounds ripe red tomatoes (about 8 small or 4 large), chopped

½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro (about 1 bunch)

Instructions.

In a medium serving bowl, combine the chopped onion, jalapeño, lime juice and salt. Let it marinate for about 5 minutes while you chop the tomatoes and cilantro. Add the chopped tomatoes and cilantro to the bowl and stir to combine. Taste, and add more salt if the flavors don’t quite sing. For the best flavor, let the mixture marinate for 15 minutes or several hours in the refrigerator. Serve as a dip, or with a slotted spoon or large serving fork to avoid transferring too much watery tomato juice with your pico. Pico de Gallo keeps well in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 4 days.

Tacos

Corn Tortillas

Oil

Toppings of your choice.