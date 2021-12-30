Baking with Biskie: Pomegranate Moscow Mule

ATLANTA, Ga. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Thursday, December 30, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged travelers who are vaccinated and unvaccinated to avoid cruise ship travel due to a record-breaking COVID-19 surge across the United States. "Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," the CDC said.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 "spreads easily between people in close quarters onboard ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high." The travel health notice upgrade from level 3 to level 4 is a reflection of the increases in cases onboard cruise ships since the identification of the Omicron variant.