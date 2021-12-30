Baking with Biskie: Pomegranate Moscow Mule

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a delightful Pomegranate Moscow Mule.

This pretty little drink includes :

  • 6 oz unsweetened pomegranate juice
  • 4 oz vodka
  • 1 ½ oz orange juice
  • 1 ½ oz lime juice
  • 6 oz ginger beer

Instructions:

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice and add pomegranate juice, orange juice, vodka and lime juice. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.
  2. Pour into a copper mug (or cocktail glass) over ice and top off with ginger beer.
  3. Optional: garnish with pomegranate seeds and mint or rosemary. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss