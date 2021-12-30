Baking with Biskie: Pomegranate Moscow Mule

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a delightful Pomegranate Moscow Mule.
This pretty little drink includes :
- 6 oz unsweetened pomegranate juice
- 4 oz vodka
- 1 ½ oz orange juice
- 1 ½ oz lime juice
- 6 oz ginger beer
Instructions:
- Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice and add pomegranate juice, orange juice, vodka and lime juice. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.
- Pour into a copper mug (or cocktail glass) over ice and top off with ginger beer.
- Optional: garnish with pomegranate seeds and mint or rosemary. Enjoy!