Baking With Biskie: Pot Potato Soup

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Josh and Biskie are back in the kitchen making Crock Pot Potato Soup, the soup Ingredients are:
1 30oz. bag of frozen diced hash browns ,1 32 oz box of chicken broth ,1 can of cream of chicken soup (10 oz), 1 pkg. cream cheese (8 oz, not fat free), 3 oz bacon bits,1 cup shredded cheddar cheese ,salt and pepper to taste. Dump everything except for the cheese and cream cheese in crockpot and mix together. Cook on low for 8 hours, or be greedy like me and cook on high for 4-6! Basically, until the potatoes are tender. An hour before serving, add the cubed cream cheese and cheddar cheese and stir all together. Top with more bacon and then nom nom nom! For more Baking With Biskie visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.

