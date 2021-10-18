LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today, Biskie and Josh make Pot Roast; it’s effortless to make this recipe. All you need is
Roast
Onions
Celery
Carrots
Potatoes
Beef Broth
Thyme
Bay Leaves
Parsley
Salt & Pepper
Garlic Olive Oil
Get Crockpot and throw all your potatoes and carrots and everything but the meat in there and turn it on, next pan, sear the roast till brown and then put that in the Crockpot and let it cook for a few hours, and that’s it. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and then select the Loving Living Local tab.
Baking With Biskie: Pot Roast!
