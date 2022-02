It’s mystery Monday in the Skent -N- Dent kitchen. Biskie and Josh get creative and make pretty pink drinks for Valentine’s Day.

For these pretty pink Valentine’s drinks you will need:

Seagrams Escapes Jamaican Me Happy 4pck

Verdi Raspberry Sparkletini

Sprite

Sanding sugar

Strawberries

Blueberries

Raspberries

Instructions:

Add fruit to the bottom of your glass fill 1/3 of glass with Sprite, then 1/3 with Sparkletini, then top it off with Jamaican Me Happy.