Baking With Biskie: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dip

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The photographer behind now-famous images depicting Border Patrol agents on horseback appearing to chase migrants with whips says things are not exactly what they seem when it comes to his photos.

The photographs, which were taken Sunday, appear to show agents on horses with whips in hand. The photos caused outrage, as they appear to show Border Patrol agents whipping migrants from certain angles. But photographer Paul Ratje said he and his colleagues never saw agents whipping anyone.