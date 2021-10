Look for the clouds and windy conditions to stick around through Friday for most of the area. Sunshine returns Saturday and will stick around into next week with warmer daytime temperatures. More rain returns by the middle of the next week.

Thursday was a cloudy and windy day for the ArkLaTex. We have seen peak wind gusts of over 40 mph in a few locations. Thanks to the clouds and wind, temperatures have been rather cool as highs have been in the 50s and 60s. Expect similar conditions Friday as we will continue to see clouds, wind, and below-normal temperatures. Lows Friday morning will be in the low to middle 50s. Expect daytime highs to range from the low 60s north to the upper 60s south.