Baking With Biskie: Quick Cheese Quiche!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie is in the Kitchen to make a Quick Cheese Quiche, all you need for this is
Two tablespoons of butter,
one small onion,
Four strips of bacon,
Three eggs,
1 cup of cheese,
half a cup of self-rising flour,
One and 1/2 cups of milk,
1/4 teaspoon of salt,
1/2 teaspoon of mustard.
Preheat oven to 375ﾟ. Butter a 10″ baking Pan and set it aside. Melt butter in a small saucepan and saute onion until transparent. Combine onion bacon, eggs, cheese flour, milk, and seasonings in a bowl; mix thoroughly. Pour into prepared Pan. Bake 35 minutes or until the knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut into wedges or squares. And that’s it!, for more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/.

