Top Stories
Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it ‘vote of conscience’
Trump administration carries out 13th and final execution
FSIS issues public health alert for beef jerky products; food may contain anchovies
State senator accuses Oschner LSU Health Shreveport CEO of “preferential treatment” in distributing COVID-19 vaccine
Top Stories
Expect a cool and dry start to the weekend followed by a warming trend, rain looking promising for most of next week
Sunny and windy Friday ahead; dry conditions to continue through MLK Day
Live update: Strong wind to invade the ArkLaTex Friday, heavy rain possible next week
Friday looking very windy and cooler, sunshine continues through the weekend, rain returns for much of next week
Top Stories
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Donovan, Bulls in OT
Bradie Tennell captures second US Figure Skating title
Tatum swarms Elysian Fields 87-35
Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals
Top Stories
Discovery of Giant Salvinia in Millwood Lake prompts warnings for boaters
Top Stories
Shreveport Little Theatre now selling tickets for virtual show “BOB: A Life In Five Acts”
TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users
Texarkana nonprofit to offer classes on how to deal with children and trauma
Marshall making major progress on downtown redevelopment project
Baking with Biskie
Try this on-the-go Mediterranean dish
Trending Stories
Weather
Nestlé recalls NRTE pepperoni hot pockets; food may contain pieces of glass & plastic
COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to East Texas residents
Friday looking very windy and cooler, sunshine continues through the weekend, rain returns for much of next week
State senator accuses Oschner LSU Health Shreveport CEO of “preferential treatment” in distributing COVID-19 vaccine
Former Horatio Baseball Coach Lance Spigner Honored with Ethics in Coaching Award
Cassidy: Picture of person of interest wanted for separate incident during Capitol riots
LSU student reflects on the importance of mental health amid pandemic
$2,000 stimulus checks: Here’s who might qualify
LSU Shreveport to offer “Careers in Cannabis” course in February
Don't Miss
Dramatic images show bus hanging off New York City overpass; driver refuses drug test
‘The avalanche was in control’: Video shows snowboarder survive scary snow slide
Man donates not one, but two stimulus checks to local foodbank
WATCH: Superdome field art gets facelift for Sunday’s NFL divisional playoff game between Bucs-Saints
‘It fell from the sky’: Bullet shatters Denver man’s sunroof
Dog taken in stolen car in Denver found 2 weeks later
Dr. Maya Angelou honored with a Barbie doll
