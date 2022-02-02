Biskie and Josh are having fun with the air fryer, they are back in the kitchen making Air Fryer Chicken Breast.

For this recipe you will need:

1 large egg, beaten1/4 c. 

all-purpose flour3/4 c. 

panko bread crumbs1/3 c. 

freshly grated Parmesan2 tsp. 

lemon zest1 tsp. 

dried oregano1/2 tsp. 

cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper2 

boneless skinless chicken breasts

Instructions:

  1. Place eggs and flour in two separate shallow bowls. In a third shallow bowl, combine panko, Parmesan, lemon zest, oregano, and cayenne. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Working one at a time, dip chicken into flour, then eggs, and then panko mixture, pressing to coat.
  3. Place in air fryer basket and cook at 375° for 10 minutes. Flip chicken, and cook for another 5 minutes, until coating is golden and chicken is cooked through. 