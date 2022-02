Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen testing out our kitchen latest addition, the air fryer.

To make these mouth-watering mozzarella sticks, you will need:

1 large egg

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

8 whole milk (or low-fat) mozzarella sticks

A printable recipe and instructions are available here.