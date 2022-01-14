Baking with Biskie: Apple Crisp

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – We’re all happy to see Biskie back in the kitchen with Josh. Today, she is making an Apple Crisp you can’t resist.

For this recipe you will need:

6 golden delicious apples, peeled and chopped (other varieties can be used, can also be sliced)

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

1 3/4 tsp ground cinnamon, divided

1 1/2 tsp lemon juice

1 cup light brown sugar

3/4 cup old fashioned oats

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, diced into small cubes

pinch of kosher salt

Baking instructions for this apple crisp recipe are available here.