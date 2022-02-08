Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen today making some more snacks for your big game party. Today we are trying out some crowd favorite dips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip:

  • 2 (10 ounce) cans chunk chicken, drained
  • 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup Ranch dressing
  • ¾ cup pepper sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot®)
  • 1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese 
  • 1 bunch celery, cleaned and cut into 4 inch pieces
  • 1 (8 ounce) box chicken-flavored crackers

You can find the instructions and a printable recipe here.

Bean Dip:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese , softened
  • ▢32 ounces refried beans
  • ▢1 cup salsa
  • ▢2 tablespoons taco seasoning
  • ▢2 cups sharp cheddar cheese , grated

You can find the instructions and a printable recipe here.