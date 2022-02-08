Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen today making some more snacks for your big game party. Today we are trying out some crowd favorite dips.
Buffalo Chicken Dip:
- 2 (10 ounce) cans chunk chicken, drained
- 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup Ranch dressing
- ¾ cup pepper sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot®)
- 1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 bunch celery, cleaned and cut into 4 inch pieces
- 1 (8 ounce) box chicken-flavored crackers
You can find the instructions and a printable recipe here.
Bean Dip:
- 8 ounces cream cheese , softened
- ▢32 ounces refried beans
- ▢1 cup salsa
- ▢2 tablespoons taco seasoning
- ▢2 cups sharp cheddar cheese , grated
You can find the instructions and a printable recipe here.