Baking with Biskie: Takeout Style Mexican

LOVING LIVING LOCAL- It may be cold outside, but things are heating up in the kitchen.
Today, Biskie and Josh are making takeout-style Mexican rice. If you want to spice it up in your kitchen, you can find everything you need below.
Things you will need:
- 1 Cup Basmati Rice, uncooked3 Tbsp Vegetable Oil
- 1 Red Onion, small, chopped
- 1 or 2 Green Chilis/Jalapeno, seeded, chopped
- 1 Tomato, medium, chopped
- 4 Garlic, cloves, minced
- As needed, Salt
- 1/2 tsp Cumin, powder
- 1/3 Cup Tomato Sauce
- 1/2 Tbsp Taco Seasoning
- A generous pinch Sugar
- 2 Cup Chicken Stock / Vegetable Stock
- Optional: 1 Tomato Bouillon / Chicken Bouillon
- Cilantro chopped for garnish
Instructions:
- Firstly rinse and soak the rice in sufficient water.
- Add oil in the pan and saute veggies (onion, chilis, garlic, and tomato) till they are soft.
- Rinse the rice well with water to remove starch from rice and drain the rice well making sure there is no water in the rice.
- Add the rice to the pan and saute it till it is toasted or you see it slightly brown.
- Add the spices, tomato sauce, and stock and mix well.
- Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for 10 to 15 mins.
- Open the lid to check if the water is not seen in the pan and everything looks cooked well.
- Mix everything well once and cover the pan and keep the heat on the lowest flame for the next 5 to 7 mins.
- Switch off the heat and let the rice sit in the pot covered with a lid for another 10 mins.
- Fluff the rice with a fork and garnish with chopped cilantro.