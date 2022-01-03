Baking with Biskie: Takeout Style Mexican

﻿LOVING LIVING LOCAL- It may be cold outside, but things are heating up in the kitchen.

Today, Biskie and Josh are making takeout-style Mexican rice. If you want to spice it up in your kitchen, you can find everything you need below.

Things you will need:

1 Cup Basmati Rice, uncooked3 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

1 Red Onion, small, chopped

1 or 2 Green Chilis/Jalapeno, seeded, chopped

1 Tomato, medium, chopped

4 Garlic, cloves, minced

As needed, Salt

1/2 tsp Cumin, powder

1/3 Cup Tomato Sauce

1/2 Tbsp Taco Seasoning

A generous pinch Sugar

2 Cup Chicken Stock / Vegetable Stock

Optional: 1 Tomato Bouillon / Chicken Bouillon

Cilantro chopped for garnish

Instructions:

Firstly rinse and soak the rice in sufficient water. Add oil in the pan and saute veggies (onion, chilis, garlic, and tomato) till they are soft. Rinse the rice well with water to remove starch from rice and drain the rice well making sure there is no water in the rice. Add the rice to the pan and saute it till it is toasted or you see it slightly brown. Add the spices, tomato sauce, and stock and mix well. Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for 10 to 15 mins. Open the lid to check if the water is not seen in the pan and everything looks cooked well.