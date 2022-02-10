Today Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a game day party staple. Velveeta Queso Dip.
For this recipe you will need:
1/2 lb. ground beef
Salt and pepper, to taste
Pinch of Red Pepper Flakes, optional
3/4 cup Pale Ale, I use Tuckerman Pale Ale
1/2 cup Pepper Jack cheese, shredded
16 oz Velveeta cheese, cubed
1 14.5 oz. can Rotel Tomatoes, partially drained
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup red onion, finely diced
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Instructions:
- Cook and crumble the ground beef over medium-high heat in a large, high-walled skillet. Drain any grease once cooked through.
- Add in the crushed red pepper flakes, salt/pepper, and beer. Let the beer reduce for about 4-5 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium-low. Add in the cheese and let it melt, stirring occasionally.
- Once the cheese is melted, stir in the beans, red onions, and cilantro.
- Add the tomatoes. You may also add some of the juice if you prefer a thinner consistency.
- Let it continue to heat through for about 5 minutes, then serve!
Crock Pot Instructions
- Brown the meat and drain the grease, then add all remaining ingredients to the Crock Pot. Heat on high for 2 hours or on low for 4-5 hours. This is the Crock Pot that I have which allows you to sear meat on the stove top within the crock pot dish which eliminates cleaning an extra pan. It also automatically switches to warm if once the time is up!