Biskie continues the trend of family favorite recipes with a twist on one of her mom’s dishes…. Fried chicken!

For this recipe you need:

-All purpose flour

-Chicken (breasts, tenders, or quarters… you choose!0

-buttermilk

-eggs

-Italian seasoning

-salt

-pepper

-cayenne pepper

-oil (vegetable, canola, or peanut)

Directions: Pour 2 inches of oil into a heavy bottom pan and bring to medium high heat. While it heats, mix your dry ingredients in one bowl, and eggs and buttermilk in another. Begin by dredging the chicken in the flour mixture, then douse with egg wash before returning to the flour. Double coat each piece thoroughly! Drop in the hot oil and cook until medium/dark brown or until a meat thermometer reads between 165-170 degrees. Enjoy!