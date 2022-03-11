Today just might be Biskie’s favorite day in this kitchen. She was able to get her hands on a Dolly Parton baking kit, and she has been dying to dive into it all week. So let’s see what all we got.

The beautiful box of Dolly goodness included:

(2) cake mixes. A Banana and a coconut mix.

(2) tubs of icing.

(1) tea towel

(1) spatula

Biskie and Josh are diving into the banana cake mix, that has the most delicious banana pudding filling.

We would typically share the ingredients and instructions with you, however, we don’t want to spoil the surprise for you since these cake kits aren’t on shelves just yet; but they will be soon!

We want to give a huge thanks to Duncan Hines for sending this our way, and also to Dolly Parton for giving these amazing cakes her personal blessing, so that means they are calorie, carb, and sugar-free right?