How to make a heart-shaped pizza | Baking With Biskie

Baking with Biskie
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and josh are back in the kitchen to make heart-shaped pizza. You can do this fun activity with a special someone or at home with the family. If you would like to make this recipe, you can check out the list of ingredients and instructions below.

INGREDIENTS:

  • pizza dough (made from scratch or a grocery store)
  • pizza sauce 
  • cheese
  • your favorite toppings

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Grab a ball of pizza dough. Set it on your cookie sheet or pizza stone.
  • Shape/flatten it into a circle. If the dough refuses to hold its shape, let it sit for 5 minutes and try again.
  • Pinch and pull the bottom of the circle to form a point.
  • Take a finger to the top middle and push down toward the center of the pizza. Then tweak and shape a bit here and there if you’d like.
  • Top just as you would any pizza!
  • Bake following your pizza crust instructions or general rule is 450 degrees Fahrenheit and check the pizza at about 5 minutes -the goal is perfectly melted cheese, crisp toppings, and golden brown color. Once cooked, let cool, and then serve!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss