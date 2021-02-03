How to make Big Game chicken wings | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making Big Game chicken wings. No Big Game party is truly complete with our chicken wings, and these are easy to make either in a conventional oven for fifty-five minutes at 400 degrees or for twenty minutes in an air fryer. Choose your favorite sauce like buffalo, lemon pepper, or honey barbecue. Below are a recipe and ingredients list.

INGREDIENTS:

FROZEN OR RAW CHICKEN WINGS SEASONINGS ( SALT, PEPPER, GARLIC POWDER, AND CAYENNE PEPPER) HONEY BARBECUE SAUCE (or your choice of sauce) FOIL BAKING SHEET

INSTRUCTIONS: