How to make Big Game chicken wings | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making Big Game chicken wings. No Big Game party is truly complete with our chicken wings, and these are easy to make either in a conventional oven for fifty-five minutes at 400 degrees or for twenty minutes in an air fryer. Choose your favorite sauce like buffalo, lemon pepper, or honey barbecue. Below are a recipe and ingredients list.
INGREDIENTS:
- FROZEN OR RAW CHICKEN WINGS
- SEASONINGS ( SALT, PEPPER, GARLIC POWDER, AND CAYENNE PEPPER)
- HONEY BARBECUE SAUCE (or your choice of sauce)
- FOIL
- BAKING SHEET
INSTRUCTIONS:
- If using a conventional oven, pre-heat at 400 degrees.
- Make a dry rub for your chicken wings with your seasonings, and let them sit in the fridge in your dry rub for a minimum of thirty minutes or overnight if you can for maximum flavor.
- Remove wings from the fridge, and add a tiny splash of oil and rub them thoroughly.
- Place evenly on a baking sheet (or directly into your air fryer if you have one).
- Let cook for fifty-five minutes in the oven for twenty minutes at 400 degrees in an air fryer. If using an air fryer, turn chicken wings over after ten minutes. If using a conventional oven, turn chicken wings every fifteen minutes until completion of cook time.
- Once you have cooked wings, grab a large bowl and your favorite wing sauce and mix them.
- When coated, serve on your favorite Big Game platter with sides and dippings, and enjoy!